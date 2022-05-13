Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Bucha – In Bucha – the Kiev suburb where the Russian army allegedly committed serious war crimes against Ukrainians – a mother has found an explosive device in a piano used by her daughter, according to Ukrainian sources. The explosive device was reportedly defused and no one was injured.

Ukraine War: Russian grenade found in piano

The ten-year-old girl is said to have been very lucky to survive the deadly trap set by Russian occupying forces. The rifle grenade hidden in her piano “miraculously didn’t work,” reported Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor at the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior, on Thursday evening.

The Russian occupiers had hidden the grenade in the hammer mechanism of the piano in an apartment. When the family returned from Bucha after the Russians had withdrawn, the deadly explosive device was discovered. “Thanks to the mother’s attention, no one was harmed, the grenade was defused by specialists.” The project Euromaidan Press shared pictures of the piano and its young owner on Twitter.

Ukraine war: Russians allegedly mined a cemetery

The booby trap in the piano in Butscha is not an isolated case. Media reports had previously circulated that Russian soldiers had mined a cemetery in a village in eastern Ukraine. This happened shortly before the Orthodox Easter. As a result, the villagers were denied the traditional Easter commemoration of the deceased in the cemetery. The village was also largely destroyed by Russian attacks.

During the escalating Ukraine conflict, the world turned its eyes to Bucha. According to reports, people were tortured and houses were looted in the Ukrainian village. Scores of residents were allegedly arbitrarily executed. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently visited the war-torn town during her visit to Ukraine.(lp/dpa)