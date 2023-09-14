The most used search engine blocks content that it considers sexual or violent. If someone searches, for example, “wound” or “sex” in Google images, they will find some blurry images by default, and they will not be able to view them unless they access them in “view image”. This is because SafeSearch (i.e. safe search), Google’s explicit results filtering system, has blurred sexual or violent results by default for all users since August of this year. Before, it was only done for minors between 14 and 18 years old. This is how he explains it the company on its blog.

The technology company, which turns 25 this month, aims to add another layer of security and privacy to the browser. “Our systems seek to evaluate whether content should be shocking or sexually rewarding. SafeSearch is not designed to filter explicit content that has significant artistic, educational, historical, documentary or scientific value,” they say from Google. In addition, the owners of the web pages will also be able to identify this type of content, through a guide that the company has published.

Google has more than 3.5 billion searches a day, according to semrush. Until August of this year, Safesearch first blurred searches with explicit results to minors between 14 and 18 years old, and only if they had logged in to their Google accounts. Now, it is no longer necessary to be a minor or be logged in to view this blurred content, although minors in this age group are still protected with this blurred content by default. The tool also allows you to exclude sexual or violent content from the search engine, but it is not applied by default for all users.

Google’s new feature blurs images it classifies as sensitive, but does not block them. Paloma Llaneza, a lawyer and expert in cybersecurity, points out that these measures are a “masking of the content that is removed without problem and does not limit its access.” Users can adjust SafeSearch settings and deactivate it at any time from the Google search settings, unless a parent or educational network administrator has blocked it. Instagram and Facebook, both Meta social networks, also have similar functions to blur images and alert with a message in explicit posts.

Parental control

Parents, in addition to teaching their children how to use the Internet responsibly, can also use SafeSearch as a parental control measure, available since February. It is part of the application Google Family Link, and allows parents to set screen time limits and apply content restrictions, among other features. “They are easy to use and allow you to understand what your children spend their time doing when they are on their devices or manage their privacy settings,” the company explained to EL PAÍS in March.

More information

98% of minors between 10 and 15 years old use the Internet regularly since the pandemic, according to a published report by the National Observatory of Technology and Society (ONTSI). Misinformation, manipulation, psychological damage and addictions are some of the consequences of minors being exposed to inappropriate content, as described the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE). Hugo Álvarez, Director of Perception Point and cybersecurity expert, indicates that its effects are very negative. “They produce a distortion of reality, normalizing violence or contributing to young people considering that the sexual relationship model is that of a porn movie, almost always objectifying women,” he says.

Personal explicit images

Another of Google’s innovations to improve user privacy is updating the image policy personal. If someone appears on Google in an intimate situation, in a sexual act, or without clothes, and without having given her consent, you can ask the company to remove the image. To do this, it is also necessary that you are not taking economic advantage of that image. Another novelty is that content that has been published again can be deleted, despite having been deleted in the past. Additionally, the forms for requesting removal of these types of materials are now simpler. These changes give the user more control over their image and digital footprint, although it must be taken into account that what is removed from Google does not disappear from the web or other search engines.

Results about you

Last year, the technology company launched the tool “Results about you” so that users can remove their personal information from search results. Information such as phone number, address or email. This feature also notifies the user with alerts when their personal data appears on Google. At the moment, the new system is only available in the United States and seeks results in English, but it will arrive in Spain in the coming months, according to the company.

Despite having increasingly advanced and secure tools and search engines, The Spanish Data Protection Agency remembers that they are not infallible. In the document Protection of minors on the Internetthe agency recommends accompanying these methods with “adequate education about the safe use of technology, the dangers of the Internet and the importance of minors being able to take their own safety measures.”

