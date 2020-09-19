Russian TV presenter Victoria Bonya announced the death of her father and admitted that she found out about what happened six months later. She wrote about this in her Instagram-account on Saturday 19 September.

Bonya said that her father had a different family. “Knowing the nature of his wife, she never welcomed us and was always unhappy with either our visits or our absence from his life. Apparently, it was incomprehensible to me jealousy of my children, or excessive concern. I do not blame her, ”added the TV presenter.

At the same time, she was glad that in the life of her close relative there was a woman who loved and protected him. “But I will never understand such an act that his wife hid the fact that our father passed away in March of this year, and deprived us of the opportunity to say goodbye to him for the last time! Whatever our relationship is, we love our father madly! ” – wrote Bonya.

Earlier, in August, it became known about the death of Arnold Spielberg, 103-year-old father of director and screenwriter Steven Spielberg. It was clarified that Spielberg Sr. died in Los Angeles from natural causes.

In the same month, the 81-year-old father of State Duma deputy and TV presenter Oksana Pushkina died. The man fought cancer for seven years and worked until the last days of his life.