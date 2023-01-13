The celebrity group made a stop at the highest mountain refuge in the world, Tejas (5.8 kilometers above sea level), after which they made an acclimatization climb to a height of 6.2 kilometers along the slope of the highest volcano on Earth, Ojos del Salado.

The TV presenter admitted that at the height she sometimes gets tired after putting on her shoes, but this does not prevent her from enjoying what is happening. She thanked fans for their constant support during her climbing days.

Earlier, Bonya posted a photo taken during mountain sickness on social networks. The picture shows her without makeup, with a swollen face and bruises under her eyes.