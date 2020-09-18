Atlético has renewed its coaching staff after the departure of Mono Burgos from the club. With the goodbye of the one who had been Simeone’s squire throughout his time on the rojiblanco bench (since December 2011), It has been Nelson Vivas the one who has given a step forward to act as second of Cholo. But the new face of the coaching staff is that of Hernan Bonvicini.

And with the current circumstances, marked by the coronavirus health crisis, upon arrival has had to take command of the team together with Profe Ortega. Simeone tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday and, although asymptomatic, he cannot go to lead the team. Nélson Alive, of which a positive has not been reported, also remains isolated at home after having direct contact with the Cholo, So it is Bonvicini in charge of taking the reins of training.

A rookie at Atlético, but with extensive experience on the bench and with a long relationship with Nelson Vivas. At 41, Bonvicini was a footballer in his youth in the Argentine local league until directing his career towards technical direction. After being the coach of Juan Sebastián Verón during its short passed through Brandsen Association in 2012, the little witch counted on him in his coaching staff of the youth of Silver students once concluded his successful career as a footballer.

That’s where Bonvicini started to forge your relationship with Vivas. In 2016 he became the right-hand man of the current Atlético assistant coach and a man of his utmost confidence. After the departure of Vivas de Estudiantes, Bonvicini went with him to Defense and Justice, until they separate their paths, going to work with Manuel Fernández in the Reserva del Halcón. Together with Fernández, he would continue to add experience in South America, at Sport boys Peruvian and in Agriculture, until you have your last work prior to Atleti as Marcelo Gómez’s assistant in Godoy Cruz.

Now, he has reunited with Nelson Vivas, in an entire Atlético de Madrid and with the clear message of learning and contributing to the maximum Simeone. Intensity to your workouts is not lacking, where he also stands out for the demands of the players and a character that fits perfectly with that of Cholo. Communication with your compatriot has to be very close from day one, Since he has become his shadow on the Majadahonda grass and the team’s guide in his absence just over a week after kicking off LaLiga.