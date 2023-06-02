The game developer BonusXP announced his closure. On Twitter, the Texan developer said he had “started the difficult process of going out of business. We’ve enjoyed making games for you for the past 11 years.” No specific reason was given for the closure.

BonusXP opened its doors in 2012, and one of the studio’s first titles was the 2015 PC game “Servo,” a sci-fi RTS. Starting in 2017, Netflix has commissioned the studio to create games based on its popular horror series Stranger Things. The first game, Stranger Things: 1984, was a free to play mobile title and one of the streamer’s first steps into the gaming space.

In 2019, BonusXP released Stranger Things 3: The Game, a game tied to the show’s upcoming third season. Both games were later released as launch titles for Netflix’s gaming service for its mobile application in 2021. The developer also made a game for the Dark Crystal series: Age of Resistance which released in 2020.

There developer statement he concludes by stating that he is currently focused on helping the team find new job opportunities and that you can write to [email protected] if you are looking for developers.

We specify that BonusXP is not owned by Netflix, it only had the license to develop the Stranger Things games. Speaking of the latter, a gameplay trailer of Stranger Things VR has recently been released.