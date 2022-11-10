Bonus expiring from January 1, 2023. All incentives that jump

The government Melons he must also deal with another impending deadline. The December 31st will be the last day available to take advantage of a series of bonus provided by the government Dragonsin aid of families And businesses in difficulty. Today there are on the plate by the end of the year resources equal to 9.1 billion coming from the tax surplus of these months. “We will concentrate the resources available to help Italians cope with the increase in cost of energy – Reiterated Prime Minister Meloni. So many bonuses will come canceled.

There will be many support measures to come deleted: give her excise dutyto the bonus tvto the incentive on domestic appliances less polluted, up to the discount for i transport for the retirees and the bottom home for the under 36. The money allocated for the purchase of TVs and decoders has already been exhausted. The concession consists of 30 euros – in October increased to 50 euros – for those who have a lower ISEE to spend on the purchase of televisions And decoder suitable for the reception of television programs with the new broadcasting standards. That will change on December 20, when the signal will only be broadcast in Mpeg-4.

Subscribe to the newsletter

