Twitter introduced a new tool called “Tip Jar” (tip box) that allows users to donate money to their favorite tweeters. “It is the first stage of our plan to develop new ways to provide and obtain support through Twitter, with money,” the American Network said in a statement.

Until now, the ability to charge money through this service is limited to a limited number of accounts, from content makers, journalists, experts, and NGOs.

However, all users of the English version can tip. “You are the ones who manage the conversations on Twitter and we want to be able to more easily exchange support, beyond following accounts, retweeting and liking clicks,” the network added.

The new feature will allow the provision of “tips” through electronic payment services such as “PayPal”, “Venmo” and “Patreon”. Twitter will not charge any commission for these funds.

The American network seeks to diversify its sources of income beyond advertising and revenue potential to gain the loyalty of influencers. It is especially preparing to launch paid subscriptions to users’ favorite accounts, with special privileges for subscribers.

The American group published lower-than-expected results last week. The number of daily users that would generate revenue for the network (who saw at least one ad on a given day) reached 199 million in the first quarter, one million fewer subscribers than analysts had expected.