Safe vehicle bonuses, all you need to know: what it is, requirements, deadlines and …

Good news. Who made the overhaul of motor vehicles and trailers between November 1st and December 31st 2021 can apply for the safe vehicles bonus through the specific online platform of Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. This is an amount of € 9.95 which compensates for the € 12.14 increase (which includes the € 9.95 increase by the state, plus VAT and other expenses) which began in November. Here, in detail, is what this bonus is, how it is requested, what the deadlines are and how much it amounts.

Safe vehicles bonus, what it is

Dragons has allocated around 4 million euros for the three-year period 2021-2023 for the safe vehicles bonus. The first (approximately) 402,000 to apply will benefit. The bonus, in fact, it is assigned according to the temporal order of receipt of requests and up to resource exhaustion.

The requirements for obtaining the Safe Vehicle Bonus

They can take advantage of the bonus the owners of motor vehicles And trailers who, from 1 November 2021 and for the following three years, submit their vehicle to the operations of revision in workshops and authorized centers. The contribution is recognized for one vehicle only and for one time only.

Safe vehicle bonus, how much is it?

The safe vehicles bonus it consists of a contribution of 9.95 euros. A subsequent notice will be published on the platform for those who instead carry out the revision in the course of 2022.

How to claim the safe vehicles bonus

To claim the bonus you will have to access the online platform via Spid, There is or Cns, by filling out the form by inserting the license plate of the revised vehicle, the date of the revision, the Iban for the reimbursement (with the holder or joint holder of the current account which must coincide with the applicant or with the company he represents), the e-mail address for any communications. The refund money will go directly to the applicant’s bank account.