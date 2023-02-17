How is the Renzi bonus paid in 2023? The rules of the supplementary treatment changed last year, when the Budget law established the transition to an Irpef with four rates and brackets. The new personal income tax has led to an adjustment of bonuses and deductions, and therefore also of the supplementary treatment.

In 2023, the general system of the Renzi bonus does not change, so you don’t have to apply: the supplementary treatment is paid directly in the paycheck. The contribution reaches up to 100 euros, and is paid in advance by the employer in the pay slip or is disbursed by INPS. Even those who perceive Naspi must not do application for the Renzi bonus: it is INPS that calculates the presumed income, based only on the services provided by the social security institution. The worker can also recover the bonus due by filing a tax return.

The bonus, recalls Money.it, is received in payroll by employees with incomes between 8,174 and 15 thousand euros. Those with incomes between 15 and 28 thousand euros, on the other hand, are entitled to the Renzi bonus only if the sum of deductions for expenses incurred up to 31 December 2022 is higher than the gross tax.