The proposal presented by some League deputies met with the disagreement of the opposition parties. Let’s see how it works.

A bill put forward by 5 deputies of the is causing a lot of discussion League which provides for the introduction of a bonus for couples who intend to get married in church with a religious rite. The proposal was filed on 13 October and many from the opposition have shouted that it is unconstitutional.

The proposal would provide starting from 1 January 2023 a deduction from the gross tax to the extent of 20 per cent of expenses up to a total amount of 20,000 euros. The expenditure for the State, in the bill, is quantified as 120 million for 202390 million for 2024 and 85 million for 2025.

The requirements to take advantage of the bonus would be: age of the couple under 35, total income not exceeding 23 thousand eurosItalian citizenship for at least ten years and the marriage must be celebrated in Italy and obviously in church.

Among the reasons for the proposal is that of encouraging the sector of wedding which has not yet recovered from the sudden stop suffered by the pandemic. “My proposal is aimed at encouraging the wedding sector which, due to burden issues, provided for a bonus intended only for religious weddings, during the parliamentary debate it will naturally be extended to all weddings, regardless of whether they are celebrated in church or not” – clarified the first signatory of the proposal Dominic Furgiuele effectively announcing the change to the first idea.

From Palazzo Chigi they clarified that the proposal is not being studied by the Government. “In the context of a complex financial framework, the executive is working to support the family with concrete and feasible measures, which will be contained in the budget law” – is clarified by the executive.

The Northern League proposal had sparked several controversies especially in the opposition parties. “Beyond the probable unconstitutionality, it is confirmed that Salvini’s League is literally out of control” he tweeted Charles Calenda.