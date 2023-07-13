Genoa – As always happens after every World Championship, Fifa communicated how the fees (daily shares of 10,950 dollars, regardless of the number of games played) were distributed to the clubs around the world the participation of football players in the event that took place in Qatar. The clubs for which the player was registered at the time of the World Cup or in the previous two years are paid.

As for Italy, Sampdoria is in 9th place for revenues, above all thanks to Sabiri who with his Morocco came to play for the final for 3rd place. Other fees have arrived for Bereszynki and Djuricic. Overall, Fifa will pay Corte Lambruschini a grand total of $804,856. He commands Juventus with just over 3 million. Barcelona, ​​for example, will receive 4,538,995 million dollars and Manchester City 4,596,445

Of the other two LiguriansSpezia will receive 426,154 dollars for Ampadu and Kiwior and Genoa, for Argentine Romero and Mexican Vasquez, 98,553.