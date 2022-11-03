Incentives for the purchase of electric and hybrid cars. It is a bonus strongly supported by the current Minister for Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti. And starting from November 2, dealerships can start registering on the platform designed by Mise to obtain the incentive. Let’s see what it is and what are the requirements to get it.

The new electric and hybrid car bonus is aimed at the purchase of zero or low emission cars. It can be used by families with a total Isee of less than 30 thousand euros. The bonus starts from a minimum of 3,000 euros for the purchase of a hybrid car with plug without scrapping, up to a maximum of 7,500 euros, with scrapping, for a full electric car with emissions in the 0-20 g / km CO2 range. and with a list price equal to or less than 35,000 euros excluding VAT.

For the purchase of cars with emissions in the 21-60 g / km CO2 range and with a list price equal to or less than 45,000 euros excluding VAT, the bonus will be 6,000 euros with scrapping that drops to 3,000 in case of absence of scrapping of the old car.

Incentives also for car rentals

Important bonus also for the owners of car rental with commercial objectives. For them it is an eco-bonus up to a maximum of 2,500 euros of contributions with scrapping (1,500 euros without scrapping) for the purchase of new full electric vehicles (emissions included in the 0-20 g / km CO2 range) and with a price equal to or less than 35,000 euros excluding VAT.

For purchase instead of plug-in vehicles with emissions in the 21-60 g / km CO2 range and with the car manufacturer’s list price equal to or less than 45,000 euros excluding VAT, the bonus drops to 2,000 euros with scrapping, 1,000 without.