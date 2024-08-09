The first data relating to the requests for the “Home charging station bonus“, which supports not only the purchase but also the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure by individuals and condominiums. They were distributed by Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, clearly after receiving instructions from Adolfo Urso.

The numbers released by Mimit

For just over a month now, to be precise since last July 8th, the day the Invitalia counter opened, there have been 5,319 questions of contributions submitted, for a requested amount of 6,312,490.00 euros, over 30% of the financial endowment of the measure which amounts to a total of 20 million of euros. Furthermore, the data provided by Invitalia, which manages the platform on behalf of Mimit, also show 4,120 applications in progress and 1,474 completed applications awaiting final submission.

Home charging station bonus

Let us remember that the “Home charging station bonus” corresponds to the contribution that the Government provides equal to 80% of the purchase price and installation of the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles, we are thinking of the charging stations but also of the wall boxes: the maximum limit of the contribution is 1,500 euros for private users and up to 8,000 euros in case of installation in the common areas of condominium buildings.