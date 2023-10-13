The Government introduced the bonus electric columnsextending the benefit also to companies and professionals. Provides 87.5 million euroswith the benefit covering 40% of the eligible expenses incurred after November 4, 2021 and documented via electronic invoicing.

Electric column bonus for companies, how it works

The new bonus to encourage the adoption of electric cars it is extended to companies and professionals with a VAT number and covers the 40% of eligible expenses incurred after November 4, 2021 and documented via electronic invoicing. This bonus can be claimed online via Invitalia platform starting from 10.00 on 10 November 2023 and applies to the purchase and installation of charging infrastructure, including costs such as the installation of charging stations, electrical systems, necessary construction works and monitoring devices.

The bonus is aimed at companies and professionals with a VAT number

The bonus also covers the costs of connecting to the electricity grid and testing, up to 10%. The financial allocation is 87.5 million eurosdivided between companies and professionals based on the cost of the charging infrastructure to purchase.

Of the 87.5 million euros, 70 million are reserved for the purchase of charging infrastructure with a total value of less than 375,000 euros, 8.75 million are intended for higher value infrastructures, and the further ones 8.75 million are intended for professionals.

Electric column bonuses for companies, who they are aimed at

The benefits in the form of bonuses for companies are aimed at companies of any size, operating in all sectors and throughout the Italian territory, in possession of the following requirements:

are based in Italy;

are active and registered in the Companies Register;

they are not in difficulty, as defined by the exemption regulation;

are registered with INPS or INAIL and have a regular contributory position, as resulting from the single contribution regularity document (DURC);

I am in compliance with tax obligations;

are not subject to insolvency proceedings and are not in a state of bankruptcy, liquidation, including voluntary liquidation, controlled administration, composition with creditors or in any other equivalent situation pursuant to current legislation;

have not benefited from a total amount of de minimis aid which, together with the amount of the benefits granted under this measure, causes the ceilings established by the de minimis regulation to be exceeded;

have not received or requested any other public contribution for the expenses covered by the contribution provided for by this measure;

are not subject to disqualification sanctions pursuant to article 9, paragraph 2, of legislative decree 8 June 2001, n. 231;

have not received and subsequently not reimbursed or deposited in a blocked account aid on which a recovery order is pending, following a previous decision of the European Commission declaring the aid illegal and incompatible with the common market;

are up to date with the repayment of sums due in relation to provisions for the revocation of benefits.

The bonus can also be requested by professionals with VAT numberin possession of the following requirements:

have a turnover, in the last VAT return sent to the Revenue Agency, not less than the value of the charging infrastructure for which the contribution provided for by this measure is requested. For professionals who apply the flat rate regime, the value of the charging infrastructure cannot exceed 20,000 euros;

have not received or subsequently reimbursed or deposited in a blocked account the aid declared illegal or incompatible by the European Commission;

are up to date with the repayment of sums due in relation to provisions for the revocation of benefits;

are up to date with the payment of social security and welfare contributions;

I am in compliance with tax obligations;

have not received or requested any other public contribution for the expenses covered by the contribution provided for by this decree.

How to request the company charging station bonus

The provision of the column bonus to companies is regulated by directorial decree of Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security which establishes the key dates for the launch of the platform managed by Invitalia: filling out applications begins on October 26th at 10am and sending is possible from November 10thwith a fixed deadline to 5pm on November 30th.

Applications can be submitted starting November 10, 2023

Companies can send the application to access the contribution exclusively via certified email (PEC), active and resulting from Business Registerto the following PEC address: [email protected], from 10.00 am on 26 October 2023 until 5.00 pm on 30 November 2023.

Flat-rate charging station bonus

For professionals who apply the flat rate regimethe value of the charging infrastructure cannot exceed 20,000 euros (the turnover can be deduced in line VE50 from the last VAT return sent to the Revenue Agency). To access the online application platform, you must have a public system digital identity (SPID), electronic identity card (CIE) or national services card (CNS) and one PEC active.

Eligible expenses

The capital account electricity column bonus represents the 40% of eligible expenses. For expenses relating to the purchase and installation of charging infrastructure, which include charging stations, electrical systems, necessary building works and monitoring devices, the maximum costs eligible are the following:

For charging infrastructure in alternating current from 7.4 kW to 22 kWincluding the following:

Wallbox with only one charging point: Maximum €2,500 per device.

per device. Columns with two charging points: Maximum €8,000 for a single column.

For charging infrastructure in direct current:

Up to 50 kW: €1,000 per kW.

per kW. Over 50 kW: Maximum €50,000 for a single column.

for a single column. Over 100 kW: Maximum €75,000 for a single column.

The electricity column bonus covers up to 40% of eligible expenses

