There is time until 31 December 2023 to take advantage of the so-called columns bonus of charging, equal to 80% of the purchase and installation price. The initiative will also be repeated in 2024with a fund of 40 million euros per year. These incentives were approved in August 2022 by the old one Draghi government but they have never been operational because the implementing decree.

Charging points bonus

The columns bonus provides a incentive equal to 80% of the purchase price and installation of a private wallbox or condominium recharge. The price limit is 1,500 euros per person and 8,000 euros per condominium.

The column bonus covers 80% on purchase and installation

To apply for the incentive there is time until December 31, 2024. The measure provides for a financial coverage of 40 million euros per year.

Reimbursement column bonus by bank transfer

The incentive of the column bonus will probably be paid in the form of refund through transfer on the current account of the taxpayer or the condominium. But to take advantage of the column bonus it will be necessary to wait for the issuance of the implementing decree by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy. The decree should also clarify whether the incentive includes purchases made by October 4, 2022.

The bonus is paid by bank transfer

Be careful though, given that it is a measure until the funds are exhausted, the risk of click day as soon as the online platform opens.

