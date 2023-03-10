Cupido also missed Patricia and Stephan, the bonus couple Married at first sight . The ink on the divorce papers is barely dry: the couple tied the knot three weeks ago.

Patricia, who still didn’t feel enough for Stephan, is very disappointed that the love experiment failed. ,,It was something we both wanted”, she said on Thursday evening RTL Boulevard. Stephan reacted matter-of-factly. “It’s something you can’t turn on or control. In the end, it’s okay.”

Despite the divorce, they still hang out together. “Actually, we’ve always been friends. She is still in my heart, but in a different way. I have a harder time with it than Patries. I’m not going to lie about that, of course it’s hard.”

It is striking that this season many women after the end of Married at first sight decided to get a divorce. Loes was not in love enough with Wichian, and Richelle also had that announcement for Maarten. Wilfred and Francois and Remco and Paula handed in their wedding rings earlier. Martijn and Nicole took the cake: they filed for a flash divorce when things went wrong during the honeymoon.

Laura and Cathalijne weathered the storms and are still together. According to sexologist Eveline Stallaart, there was “just a lot of love” this season. “A lot of men who were in love. As experts, we gave each other a high five. We made nice matches. It remains a strange world, and a lot of pressure from outside.”

