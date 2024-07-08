Up to 80% savings thanks to the bonus columnsfor the installation of wallboxes, charging points Mode 3 charging of electric and plug-in cars. The bonus is back in 2024as every year, from 2022, with a fund of 40 million euros per year, for a total of 120 million in 3 years (2024-2022). The application can be submitted from 12.00 onJuly 8, 2024for purchases and installations made from 1st January 2024 by natural persons resident in Italy and by condominiums represented by the administrator pro tempore or by a delegated condominium. This is a capital contribution granted by Ministry of Business and Made in Italy (Directorate-General for Industrial Policy, Innovation and SMEs), according to the procedures set out in the Decree of the General Director expected in the coming months.

When to install a wallbox to get the incentive?

This is the perfect time to install a wallbox! We recommend taking advantage of the period between between January 1st and October 2024 to proceed with the installation of a charging station. This way you will have all the time you need to complete the work phases, starting from the estimates, through the installation, testing and related certifications. By the second half of the year, you will be ready to submit the application to INVITALIA and benefit from the capital contribution.

Bonus columns how it works, private individuals and condominiums

The electric charging station bonus provides for a non-repayable incentive equal to 80% of the purchase price and theinstallation of a wallbox private (Recharge MODE 3) or a condominium charging system with a maximum power of 22 kW three phase.

Practical example: if we install a column in the garage, we can benefit from a bonus of80%, up to a spend of 1,500 euros. But if the expense exceeds this amount, for example if the cost of the wallbox is 2.400 euro + VAT you receive a bonus of only 80% on the taxable amount of 2,400, equal to 1,500 euros, that is to say 1,200 euros. Therefore, to arrive at the final cost of the column, from the actual cost of 2,400 euros spent, 1,200 euros of the contribution for a actual cost incurred of 1,200 euros.

The bonus granted is at most 1,500 euros per person And 8,000 euros per condominium.

in the case of a contribution requested by a natural person; 8,000 eurosin the case of a contribution requested by a condominium.

The contributions will be granted following two separate calls for proposals, depending on the year in which the investment was made.

In the case of condominiums, we are developing a guide on the operating procedures for requesting the condominium administrator (including those subject to CPI, fire protection certificate from the Fire Brigade) for the installation of a wallbox inside your own box.

The charging station bonus is an incentive paid in the form of reimbursement, through wire transfer on the taxpayer’s or condominium’s current account.

Requirements, eligible expenses to receive the wallbox contribution

For the installation of a wallbox the following are eligible for the contribution expenses (must be paid with traceable payment):

Purchase and implementation of charging infrastructure, including – where necessary – the costs for the installation of the columns, the electrical systems, the strictly necessary building works, the monitoring systems and devices; Design, construction management, safety and testing costs; Costs for connection to the electricity grid, through the activation of a new POD (point of delivery).

The following are not eligible for the contribution:

the tax expenses taxes and charges of any kind (therefore VAT is not eligible for the contribution);

taxes and charges of any kind (therefore VAT is not eligible for the contribution); consultancy costs with the exception of those provided for in letter b) of the decree;

expenses relating to land and real estate;

expenses relating to the purchase of services other than those provided for by the previous decree, even if functional to the installation;

expenses for costs relating to building permits, construction and operation.

To be eligible for the contribution, charging infrastructures must be:

factory new; standard power; located in the Italian territory and in areas fully available to the beneficiaries; manufactured according to the rules of the art and be provided with a declaration of conformity pursuant to ministerial decree no. 37/2008.

In addition to the aforementioned requirements, charging infrastructures must:

be for exclusive private use and not accessible to the public, in the event that the contribution is requested by a natural person;

and not accessible to the public, in the event that the contribution is requested by a natural person; be intended for collective use by the condominium owners and not accessible to the public in the event that the contribution is requested by a condominium.

For installations carried out from 1 January 2024, applications can be submitted from 12.00 on 8 July 2024. The application can be submitted exclusively via the online platform.

A wallbox, a charging column for electric cars that benefits from an incentive of up to 80% (Easy wallbox ENGIE branded Jeep)

Be careful though, since this is a measure that will last until the funds run out, there could be a risk of click day as soon as the online platform is opened. The applications submitted are admitted to the examination according to the chronological order of presentation. Don’t despair because every year, over 80% of the 40 million euros allocated remain unused.

Where to apply to request the charging station bonus

The application must be made online on INVITALIA IT platform using SPID, CIE or CNS. After logging in, you can fill out the electronic form following the instructions provided. Each beneficiary, both individual and condominium, can present just one question.

GUIDE TO COMPLETING THE REQUEST FOR BONUS COLUMNS

Once the application is completed correctly, the system issues a received of registration. Applications are processed in thechronological order of presentation.

Within 90 days from the closing of the counter, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy issues a decree that confirm the assignment and the provision of contributions, following thechronological order of the applications received. Subsequently, the contribution will be deposited by bank transfer to the beneficiaries’ bank account.

Application documents

The private users must provide the following documents:

Tax code and identity document of the applicant.

Copy of electronic invoices relating to the purchase and installation of the charging infrastructure.

Bank account statements demonstrating payments made for electronic invoices related to the purchase and installation of the infrastructure.

Final report on investment and expenses incurred.

Certificate of conformity issued by an installer confirming the installation of the infrastructure.

Current account details on which to request the contribution to be credited.

For the condomini Instead, it is necessary to present:

Condominium tax code and identity data of the administrator pro tempore, with a declaration certifying possession of the legal requirements.

Assembly resolution authorizing work on common areas, with a declaration certifying the absence of appeals within the deadline.

Copy of the electronic invoices relating to the purchase and installation of the charging infrastructure. This includes the “Purchase and installation costs“, “Design costs” And “Costs for connecting to the electricity grid“.

Bank account statements demonstrating payments made for electronic invoices related to the purchase and installation of the infrastructure.

Final report on the investment and expenses incurred (the total taxable amount of the investment and VAT separately must be entered).

Certificate of conformity issued by an installer confirming the installation of the infrastructure.

Current account details on which to request the contribution to be credited.

More information on the incentive (charging station bonus) for installing a wallbox

The advice we can give to the “Directorate-General for Industrial Policy, Innovation and SMEs” of the MIMIT and of anticipate information about the time period, dates, where the window to request the contribution will open.

Only this certainty can encourage motorists, owners of electric and plug-in hybrid cars, to plan the installation of a home charging system. Furthermore, it could encourage the undecided to renew their car fleet with the transition to more sustainable mobility.

