Who wouldn’t want to relax and enjoy a hot drink in a street café again? But the Corona measures around the globe are still causing empty tables. The consequences are evident in Starbucks’ balance sheet. For the first quarter of 2020/21, which ended in December, the world’s largest coffee house chain reported a decline in sales of five percent to 6.7 billion dollars. From Christian Ingerl

The second corona wave and the associated restrictions were also noticeable on the results page. Earnings per share (EPS) fell from 79 cents in the previous year to 61 cents at present. However, while Starbucks missed the analysts’ forecasts with its revenues, the group did better than feared in terms of profit. The outlook for the current quarter, however, remained somewhat below expectations. Here the management expects an EPS range of 0.45 to 0.50 dollars, whereas the consensus had speculated at 0.60 dollars.

The receipt followed promptly: Starbucks stock dipped by almost seven percent after the news. This meant that the S&P 500 title fell back below the psychologically important $ 100 mark that it had first reached in December, but a consolidation in this area is not unusual from a technical chart point of view. A look at the further prospects in the operative business also shows that a general trend reversal of the share need not be feared.

On the one hand, Starbucks benefits from the vaccinations and the associated prospects of an end to the numerous lockdowns. On the other hand, demand in China, the largest growth market, is gradually picking up. In the past three months, sales there have already increased by five percent. In addition, the rewards program, which ensures loyal customers, is enjoying increasing popularity. Against this background, the board is optimistic and has confirmed its forecast for the year of sales growth between 18 and 23 percent.

Success at a standstill

A bonus cap certificate is made for the current situation Starbucks is in. The stock doesn’t have to move in order for investors to achieve double-digit returns. On the contrary: the underlying can even move back to just under the barrier at $ 65 without endangering the maximum return.