The measure is still valid and gives employees the opportunity to receive up to € 600 to pay their bills. Let’s see how to do it.

The bonus bills. It is a measure granted by employers to employees to help them in this particular historical period.

The Revenue Agency has illustrated all the details of the initiative, specifying the rules governing these benefits relating to the tax year 2022.

The bonus was not born this year, but it already existed as a measure of corporate welfare. The Draghi government raised the threshold from € 258.23 to € 600 and established that it could be used to pay bills.

This is a non-automatic bonus that can be granted to the employee at the discretion of the employer. An amount with a maximum value of 600 euros tax-free to be received directly in the pay slip. There are no Isee or income limits to receive it.

Individual companies will decide whether to provide the benefit on the basis of their welfare policies. The maximum ceiling, as mentioned, is 600 euros and there is time until the end of the year to pay it out. On this aspect, the decisions of the Meloni government that he is thinking of extending it at least until January 12, 2023.

The bonus can also be included directly i refunds of electricity and gas bills.

The worker must provide invoices and bills that he pays or, in the absence of these, fill in and sign a self-certification in which he certifies that he has the necessary documentation.

In this self-certificationthe worker requesting the bonus certifies that he has the documentation proving the payment of domestic users and the useful data to trace them, such as the number and holder of the invoice, type of user, amount paid, date and payment methods.