Bonus 200 euro and Bonus 150 euro: when they will arrive and possible future supports to counter inflation and expensive energy

The particularly difficult moment for many Italians due to the energy crisis and high inflation requires support from the government. In July, for example, the bonus 200 eurosthen followed by the bonus 150 euros in November. The incentives, designed specifically to help families in difficulty make it to the end of the month, had in any case been granted only to those who met particular requirements but not all those entitled received them.

Bonus 200 euros and Bonus 150 euros: when they will arrive

Assuming that there is no deadline defined by when you should receive the bonus 200 euros or the bonus 150 euros, it is possible to foresee that those who have not received it will have to wait a few more days. The last incentives should in fact be delivered in the first days of March.

We must also remember that the recipients of Basic income the bonus is due only once in relation to the household. In fact, the calculation also includes the other family members who received the bonus in relation to another category (worker, pensioner, etc.). Furthermore, you must have received the basic income in the months in which the supports were recognized by the Government.

Bonus 2002 euro and Bonus 150 euro: the latest news

At a later time theInps had in fact communicated that the bonus 200 euros for workers, retirees and the unemployed who did not exceed 35,000 euros in income or bonus 150 euros for those who do not reach 20 thousand euros a year, they had been extended to other categories of beneficiaries such as collaborators, research doctorate students and research fellows who are not formally enrolled in the separate management.

For the bonus 200 euros 600 million euros had been allocated, of which 95.6 million for professionals. The bonus 150 euros it had instead been introduced with the aid decree ter. In any case, today it is no longer possible to apply for both, as the final date was set for January 31st. However, we cannot rule out the possibility that given the galloping inflation and high energy prices, new bonuses will not be proposed to support the weakest sections of the population.

