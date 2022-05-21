200 euro bonus, latest news. How to get it and all the information



Bonus 200 euros, latest news. The 2002 euro bonus affects workers, pensioners, unemployed people, citizenship income earners, home helps, seasonal workers and freelancers with an income below 35,000 euros.

The measure, introduced with the Aid Decree published in the Official Gazette No. 114 of 17 May 2022, involves an audience of 31.5 million beneficiaries, more than half of the Italians.

In this guide we explain in a clear and detailed way who is entitled to the 200 euro bonus, how it works and how to get it with all the new features.

The 200 euro bonus it is a “one-off” contribution for pensioners, employees and self-employed workers, domestic and seasonal workers, the unemployed and beneficiaries of the Citizenship Income. The measure, aimed at countering the increase in prices in all sectors of daily life, will be paid only to those who in 2021 received an income below 35,000 euros. The regulatory basis is the Aid Decree 2022 published in the Official Gazette on May 17, 2022.

The bonus 200 euros provided for by the Aid Decree 2022 belongs to the following categories of subjects:

employees, including domestic and seasonal workers;

self-employed and freelance workers;

pensioners;

Citizenship Income recipients;

unemployed;

entertainment workers;

in charge of home sales.

To get the bonusreads a detailed article on https://www.ticonsiglio.com, those belonging to these categories must have received an annual income in 2021 that does not exceed 35,000 euros.

The 2022 Aid Decree then specified the necessary requirements for each category of subjects, namely:

For domestic workers, having one or more employment relationships in place as of May 18, 2022.

For holders of coordinated and continuous collaboration relationships:

have active contracts as of May 18, 2022;

be registered in the separate management and not be registered in other compulsory social security forms;

have an income deriving from employment relationships not exceeding 35,000 euros in 2021.

For seasonal, temporary and intermittent workers:

Have performed services for at least 50 days;

have an income deriving from the indicated relationships not exceeding 35,000 euros for 2021.

For workers and show business workers:

be enrolled in the Entertainment Workers Pension Fund;

have paid at least 50 daily contributions;

have an income deriving from the indicated relationships not exceeding 35,000 euros for 2021.

For self-employed workers, without VAT number, not registered in other compulsory social security forms:

Have been holders of occasional autonomous contracts attributable to the provisions of article 2222 of the civil code;

for 2021, at least one monthly contribution must be credited;

be already registered in the Separate Account as of 18 May.

For home sales agents:

Having an income in the year 2021 deriving from home sales activities exceeding 5,000 euros;

be holders of an active VAT number;

be registered in the separate management on 18 May.

The amount of the new indemnity is the same for all those entitled, without distinction of category, and is equal to 200 euros.

The 200 euro bonus it works in a partially different way depending on whether they are retired, employed, self-employed, unemployed or beneficiaries of Citizenship Income. It will be paid, as appropriate:

directly with the pension when a pensioner benefits from it;

in the pay slip if it is an employee;

following a specific request in the case of self-employed workers with or without VAT number, seasonal workers, home helps and caregivers, entertainment workers, in charge of home sales;

with a mark-up on the NASPI or DIS-COLL allowance in case of unemployed;

with an integration of the subsidy when it concerns the recipients of the Citizenship Income.

But let’s see, in more detail, how the 200 euro bonus works depending on the case.

1) HOW EMPLOYEES RECEIVE THE BONUS

For employees, the inflation bonus of 200 euros will be recognized only once in the pay slip of July 2022. The version of the Aid Decree published in the Gazzetta, among other things, outlined further technical details on the functioning of the bonus for employees, namely:

the contribution will be paid automatically by your withholding agent, or the employer;

subsequently, the employer will have to check the amount due for the bonus during the adjustment;

if during the adjustment it is discovered that the bonus was not due, for example because the income at the end of the year exceeds 35,000 euros, then the employer will recover it;

the employer can arrange the recovery in 8 equal installments;

the employer will discount the credit accrued with the disbursement of the 200 euros with the instrument of tax compensation.

