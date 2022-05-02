How will the one-off € 200 bonus be paid for workers with incomes up to € 35,000 and for pensioners, a measure contained in the legislative decree approved today by the CDM? “On retirees there is not much difficulty in understanding how they will get it, while for employees it will be the employers who pay it, who will recover it at the first tax payment – clarifies Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the press conference – It is not that they anticipate and no longer see it or see it again after a year, but they are restored at the first useful payment “.