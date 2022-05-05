Over the last few days, in the Aid decree approved last Monday, the Italian government inserted the one-off measure concerning the bonus 200 euros. To give theannouncement was the president Draghi and the Minister of Economy Franco at the press conference. Let’s find out together how it works, when it arrives and to whom it belongs.

To give a help to all the people who are experiencing the negative effects due to the economic crisis, the 200 euro bonus is coming. It’s about a one-time measure which was included in the Aid decree approved last Monday. However, it has not yet been published in the Official Gazette. Precisely for this reason we are not currently aware of the details.

What we do know is that this bonus costs a lot six billion, obtained by increasing the taxation of the extra-profits of energy companies to 25%. It is also aimed at workers employees and self-employed persons and ai retirees with an income of up to 35 thousand euros.

As regards the modality on how to get it, employees will not have to make any requests. In fact, the latter will find a sum equal to 200 euros directly in theirs paycheck. For pensioners the same procedure applies: the money will be integrated into thepension allowance. Instead, as far as self-employed workers are concerned, we talk about an ad hoc fund and a procedure will probably be needed to request it.

Also on the modalities of timing there are various doubts. Before the bonus is paid out, the publication of this rule in the Official Gazette. Broadly speaking, people will receive the sum equal to 200 euros in the envelope and in the pension check between June and July. As for the self-employed, it will first be necessary to understand how the latter can access it.