Single application by 30 November for bonuses of 200 euros and 150 euros for professionals and VAT numbers

The 200 euro Bonus was also recognized to the self-employed and ai professionals enrolled in the social security management of INPS and of the professionals enrolled in the bodies managing mandatory forms of social security and special assistance.

Who can access the 200 euro Bonus

They can access the allowance lump sum:

Workers enrolled in the special management of contributions and social security benefits of the craftsmen

Workers enrolled in the special management of contributions and social security benefits of the carrying on commercial activities

Workers enrolled in the special management for i direct farmers and for settlers and sharecroppers including professional agricultural entrepreneurs enrolled in this management

including professional agricultural entrepreneurs enrolled in this management THE independent fishermen

THE freelancers enrolled in the separate management of INPS, including participants in associated studies or simple companies.

Workers registered as assistants and assistants to the social security management of artisans, commercial businesses and direct farmers and for settlers and sharecroppers.

They are excluded from the benefit professional agricultural entrepreneurs enrolled in the management for direct farmers and for settlers and sharecroppers for the activity of administrator in joint stock companies as the income received is not included among the income produced by the company activity.

The one-off indemnity in favor of the categories of workers mentioned is disbursed by INPS through the presentation of the appropriate application, which can be found on the INPS website, by 30 November 2022.

The amount of the one-off indemnity is equal to 200 euros for workers who in the 2021 tax year received a income not exceeding 35,000 euros, but higher than 20,000 euros. The allowance is increased by 150 euros in favor of the workers concerned who, in the 2021 tax year, received a total income not exceeding 20,000 euros

The requirements to obtain the 200 euro Bonus

These i requirements in order to submit the application:

Have perceived a total income not exceeding 35,000 euros in the 2021 tax period Already be enrolled in self-management with an active position on 18 May 2022, the date of entry into force of the Aid decree To be holders of an active VAT number and with work activity started on 18 May 2022, the date of entry into force of the Aid decree Have carried out by 18 May 2022, for the period pertaining to 1 January 2020 and with payment deadlines by 18 May 2022, at least one contribution paymenttotal or partial, to the management of registration for which the indemnity is requested Not be a pensioner directed as of 18 May 2022, the date of entry into force of the Aid decree Not be a recipient of the services referred to in articles 31 and 32 of the Aid decree.

How to submit the application to receive the 200 euro bonus

The application must be submitted to INPS exclusively electronicallyby 30 November 2022, using the usual channels made available to citizens and Patronage Institutes on the Institute’s web portal.

The question is available by accessing the section “Access point to non-retirement benefits” accessible from the home page of the Institute’s website www.inps.it, following the path “Performance and services”> “Services” >”Access point to non-pension benefits”.

Once authenticated it will be necessary select the category of belonging for which you intend to apply from among those indicated. Once the application has been submitted, it will be possible to access the receipts and documents produced by the system, monitor the processing status of the application and update the information relating to the payment methods where necessary.

The credentials for accessing the service for submitting applications for one-off indemnity are as follows:

SPID level 2 or higher

level 2 or higher Electronic Identity Card 3.0 (CIE)

National Service Card (CNS).

As an alternative to the web portal, the one-time indemnity can be requested via the Multi-channel Contact Center service, by calling the toll-free number 803 164 from a landline (free of charge) or 06 164164 from a mobile network (for a fee, based on the tariff applied by the various operators).

It is also possible apply through the Patronage Institutesusing the services offered by them.

