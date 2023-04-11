150 euro bonus: self-employed workers and professionals with a VAT number can request to receive it by 30 April together with the 200 euro bonus

Some have yet to receive the bonus 150 euros designed in 2022 by the Draghi government to help citizens deal with growing inflation and the resulting cost of living. The first tranche of payments started in November last year and has now run out. The second started last February for the holders of unemployment benefits (NASpI, DIS-COLL, ordinary mobility or by way of derogation in November 2022) and of agricultural unemployment in 2022 orCovid-19 allowance. The amount will be loaded during the end of the month but there are also those who can still apply.

Bonus 150 euros, who can request it

Occasional self-employed workers And door-to-door salesmen have already received or will soon be credited the bonus 200 euros and the same goes for PhD students and research fellows, co.co.co, seasonal and entertainment workers with the bonus 150 euros. However, self-employed workers and professionals with can still apply for this last incentive VAT number. In December a ministerial decree extended until April 30, 2023 the possibility to request to receive the bonus 150 euros together with bonus 200 euros.

Bonus 150 euros requirements

In order to access the bonus 150 euros you must not exceed an income higher than 20 thousand euros in 2021. For the bonus 200 euros the ISEE, on the other hand, cannot be higher than 35 thousand euros. You must also be registered in the‘Inps at least since May 18, 2022 and by that date you must have already started your own work and have made at least one contribution payment. Both incentives can only be received once.

Bonus 150 euros how to request it

You can apply for the bonus 150 euros in the following channels:

By calling the Multichannel Contact Center service (toll-free number 803 164 or the paid one 06 164164 )

or the paid one ) Turning to the patronage institutes

Online on the INPS website in the section “Supports, subsidies and allowances”. You then need to access the page “Access point to non-pension benefits” and after authentication choose the category to which they belong, i.e., “One-time indemnity – Self-employed without VAT number”

