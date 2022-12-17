Bonus 150 euros at the start, that’s who it belongs to

Bonus 150 euro at the start: INPS has activated the procedure for applying. The one-time indemnity provided by Aid decree ter it is envisaged for all those categories of workers who are not directly employed by a private employer at the time of the request. But in detail who is entitled to the 150 euro bonus? The questions for the bonus 150 euros they can be presented by a wide range of workers, such as coordinated and permanent collaborators, research fellows, PhD students with scholarship, seasonal workers, intermittent workers and entertainment experts. These workers must meet the requirements indicated in the INPS circular 16 November 2022, no. 127.

Bonus 150 euros, how to apply

