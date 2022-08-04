The Juventus captain at the end of the first half of the family challenge gave his shirt to the Juventus legend who is recovering from the stroke that hit him last February
Friendly family day for Juventus, as per tradition in Villar Perosa, embellished with a nice gesture by Bonucci. At the end of the first half, the Juventus captain paid homage to the Juventus legend Beppe Furino by giving him his own shirt. The 75-year-old former great of the seventies suffered a stroke and is continuing his rehabilitation phase.
Leonardo Bonucci then commented to Sky: “I wanted to give the shirt to Furino as he was captain of this club, after what he spent seeing him here was very important for us. Let’s talk about a monument of Juventus history” . And on Villar Perosa’s party he added: “First of all, it was important to come back after so many years that we had been missing from this place due to the pandemic, it has always been a great emotion to come here and live a day with the fans, for us it was nice to come back “.
The friendly, which ended at the beginning of the second half with the usual invasion of the fans, was stopped at 2-0 with goals from Locatelli and Bonucci.
