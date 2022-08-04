Friendly family day for Juventus, as per tradition in Villar Perosa, embellished with a nice gesture by Bonucci. At the end of the first half, the Juventus captain paid homage to the Juventus legend Beppe Furino by giving him his own shirt. The 75-year-old former great of the seventies suffered a stroke and is continuing his rehabilitation phase.

FROM CAPTAIN

–

Leonardo Bonucci then commented to Sky: “I wanted to give the shirt to Furino as he was captain of this club, after what he spent seeing him here was very important for us. Let’s talk about a monument of Juventus history” . And on Villar Perosa’s party he added: “First of all, it was important to come back after so many years that we had been missing from this place due to the pandemic, it has always been a great emotion to come here and live a day with the fans, for us it was nice to come back “.