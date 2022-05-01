Rome (AFP)

Veteran Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci scored a double for his team, which beat Venezia 2-1 in the 35th stage of the Italian Championship, and is on the verge of officially qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Juventus raised its score to 69 points, 11 points ahead of Roma VI, which will meet later with Bologna.

In the event that the capital’s team does not win, Juventus will guarantee official qualification, knowing that fifth-placed Lazio, who lost at home to Spezia 3-4 on Saturday, is 10 points behind them before the end of the league in three stages and cannot catch up with it mathematically.

Bonucci gave the best gift to himself on his thirty-fifth birthday, when he opened the scoring with a header after 7 minutes, but Venezia equalized with a long-range shot from Mattia Aramo (71), and Bonucci said the last word, again by scoring the winning goal in the 75th minute.

Juventus have lost only once in their last nine matches, and that happened against Inter 0-1 in early April.

The fierce competition for the top spot continues, with first-placed Milan meeting Fiorentina by two points later today, while its runner-up and neighbor Inter will visit Udinese today as well.