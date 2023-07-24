Alessandro Lucci, agent of the now former Juventus captain, intervenes on the situation of his client: “Many imaginative rumors, we would only consider opportunities up to his level”
“I’m hearing so many imaginative market rumors about Bonucci, but his main will is to stay at Juve, of which he was captain until a few months ago, to carve out his role within such an important group.” Word of Alessandro Lucci, who is Bonucci’s attorney, who with a statement to Ansa wanted to take stock of the situation of his client, especially regarding the future of the blue defender.
THE FUTURE
—
“He is a world-class footballer, blue captain and leader of a team like Juve”, continued Lucci, who points out Bonucci’s future scenarios: “Should market situations materialize, we would only consider opportunities up to his level to find the best solution for everyone”.
