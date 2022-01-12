Moments of tension during the final of the Italian Super Cup between nter and Juve, won by the Nerazzurri 2-1 with goals from McKennie, Lautaro Martinez and Sanchez (in extra time). Leonardo Bonucci was ready to enter to take one of the penalties of the final series, but the Chilean’s goal prevented him: at that point, the Bianconero let himself go to a moment of nervousness, blaming the sergretary of the Inter first team , Cristiano Mozzillo. Check out the photos of the episode