He doesn’t lack experience, even to manage a situation as delicate as the mistake he made with the Italy shirt. Leonardo Bonucci is embittered after the match against Spain which unleashed an avalanche of criticism and teasing on social media. That’s why he decided to answer from his profile.

”An appointment that I know well – writes Bonucci -. A moment I don’t intend to escape. I know how much a mistake in a game like this can count but I also know how much awareness can help us look forward to some of the foundations that support us. The work and passion that have always distinguished me will not be affected by the judgments of the moment”.

The blue defender claims his past and the right to make mistakes: “I know who I am and what game this is. I’ve always respected everyone’s opinions but I’ve always looked ahead, aware that nothing in life is easy and nothing is given away in football. I achieved everything by working daily, with sacrifice and humility. And it will be the same tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, because anyone who is afraid of the judgment of others is not a man. I’m already thinking about tomorrow’s training session” added the blue. “Thanks to all my comrades who fought together with Me and luck was not our battle partner tonight. Come on blues”. he closes the message