Bonucci and Union Berlin, comeback defeated by Braga in the Champions League

A painful defeat for Leonardo Bonucci’s Union Berlin against Braga: it ends 2-3 for the guests who had gone 2-0 down, but then they come back and overtake the Germans. After Becker’s brace which seemed to have put the match on ice, Niakaté’s goal arrived at the end of the first half. Then in the second half Bruma and (in the 94th minute) gave the Portuguese a surprising victory.

“The result is very disappointing. We didn’t defend well,” commented Union coach Fischer. “Sad for the result, united by 75,000 red hearts”, the words of Leonardo Bonucci on Instagram.

Bonucci-Union Berlin, six defeats in a row. ‘Play-off’ with Napoli in the Champions League

The former Juventus defender’s team is experiencing a difficult moment: 6 consecutive defeats. The path to the Champions League is now very complicated: 0 points in the group featuring Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid (winner with Union at the Bernabeu after an excellent performance from the Germans and especially from Bonucci) alone at the top at 6 and the Napoli-Braga duo at 3.

The double challenge against Osimhen and his teammates (first leg on 24 October in Germany and return to the Maradona Stadium on 8 November) will be decisive for the fate of the German team (and also for the Italian champions).





Union Berlin, league table deficit in the Bundesliga: Champions League zone far away

The path in the Bundesliga is also complicated: Union Berlin has lost four games since the beginning of September (Bonucci on the bench in the first two): 0-3 against Leipzig, 2-1 against Wolfsburg, 2-0 against Hoffenheim and 1-0 against Heidenheim. And the ranking is crying: 6 points after 6 days with the Champions League zone 8 points away (Bayern Munich and third-placed Borussia Dortmund are on 14).



