Leonardo Bonucci he will miss the semi-final second leg against Sevilla but could make it to the eventual Europa League final. The Juventus captain underwent instrumental tests at J Medical, after immediately requesting a substitution in the second half of Juve-Seville on 11 May: he suffered a low-grade lesion of the long adductor muscle of his left thigh, he will have to stay out for 15 days.

He will certainly miss the next championship matches against Cremonese and Empoli. He will try to focus on the match against Milan, scheduled for May 28, but even for this match the times could be too tight. Rather, in addition to the possible European final, the defender should be on the field for the last league match with Udinese.