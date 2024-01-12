Istanbul (AFP)

Veteran Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci joined Fenerbahce, the leader of the Turkish Football League, until the end of the current season.

Bonucci, 36 years old, who won with his country in the European Cup 2020, which was held the following year, due to the repercussions of the Corona virus, moved to Turkey only a few months after his contract with Germany’s Union Berlin, after 12 years he spent in the ranks of Juventus in two periods, noting that He played for Milan in the 2017-2018 season.

Turkish club officials confirmed that “the highly experienced defender will wear the Fenerbahce shirt until the end of the 2023-2024 season.”

Fenerbahce hopes that Bonucci's arrival will contribute to winning the league title for the first time since 2014.

Bonucci, who will play alongside veteran Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko (37 years old), indicated on social media that this will likely be his last season as a player.

