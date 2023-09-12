Bonucci sues Juventus for being left out of the squad. Any compensation will be donated to charity

Leonardo Bonucci will take legal action against the Juventus. After being placed on the fringes of the squad by the Juventus club at the beginning of the summer and in fact leading to the transfer toUnion Berlin, the defender decided to go all the way. Today the lawyers of the 36-year-old from Viterbo, the lawyers Antonio Conte And Gabriele Zuccherettiwill do so, according to what is reported Sky Sportsto follow up on the legal action provided for by the collective agreement.

The legal action consists of a request for compensation for damages due to the lack of adequate training and preparation conditions available to Bonucci, who would have suffered professional and image damage.

Bonucci will donate any amount resulting from the legal action to two entities very close to him: Neurolandan association that supports the families of children hospitalized in the pediatric neurosurgery department ofRegina Margherita Children’s Hospital of Turin, and Live Onluswhich, through the proceeds from auctions of materials belonging to high-profile athletes, purchases and donates defibrillators to be allocated to sports clubs, schools and municipalities.

In the arbitration request which will be notified in the next few hours, Bonucci’s defense has appointed prof. Massimo Coccia as an arbitrator of his own designation. For Bonucci this decision does not represent a “personal war” against Juventusbut it is a question of legitimate principle to be carried forward also for all those footballers who cyclically find themselves dealing with similar situations and do not have the possibility or the strength to react, as the Aic itself has understood.

