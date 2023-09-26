Leonardodefender of Union Berlin, during a meeting with some German media, including Kicker who reported his interview, returned to the difficult choice made in the summer and his farewell to Juventus: “Leaving Italy, to be honest, it wasn’t in my thoughts. Juve was my life, I thought about playing there the last year of my career, but I don’t want to talk about Juve right now.”

THE MOVE TO GERMANY – “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone, experience a new culture, a new language and a new lifestyle. I wanted this experience and now I’m only focused on this. The language is very difficult, the lifestyle it’s different, even football. In the Bundesliga the teams are taller and therefore you have to cover a lot of space behind the defensive line. When I arrived I told the coach that I would need 3-4 weeks to get back into shape and we’re almost there now “.

NATIONAL TEAM – “I spoke with Luciano Spalletti two weeks ago. He told me that I would have to play many matches to return to the Azzurri. I know it’s difficult, but my main objective is to be among those called up for the European Championships.”