Leonardo Bonucci, defender of the Italian national team, got wet about the striking absence of a player like Moise Kean. The one who was also his teammate at Juventus, has two faces, according to him. “Alternate moments when he seems the best in the world and others when he lives on his own”, He pointed out.

On the other hand, also He praised this Monday the strength of the “azzurro” group and considered that the union of the dressing room is as important as having stars such as the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo or the Belgian Romelu Lukaku. “The star of the Italian team is the group. We do not have top-level players like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lukaku, players who make a difference, but for us the group is the key,” Bonucci said at a press conference organized at the Coverciano sports center.

“We have to show off our group and win to bring happiness back to the Italians after the negative experience of Russia 2018”, he added, referring to Italy’s absence from the last World Cup. Bonucci, one of the leaders of Roberto Mancini’s team, expressed his optimism for the European Championship, in which Italy will debut this Friday against Turkey at the Roman Olympic stadium.

“A great adventure begins, we have been waiting for a year. We want to go all the way. It is true that we have teams with more experience ahead of us, who are one step up, but we are there to compete“, he affirmed.” We have to be calm, play without fear. We will have the public by our side in Rome and we will give it our all, “he continued. The selected “azzurro” faces the Eurocopa after a streak of 27 games without knowing the defeat and eight games without conceding goals, something that fills Bonucci with pride.

“When you do not receive goals, the credit is not only of the defenders, because you can count on great defenders, but If you don’t work as a team, the wall falls. In addition to proposing an offensive game, teammates also sacrifice to defend. Let’s hope to continue this way, because it would mean going far“He said.” In addition, winning 1-0 is always a pleasure, “he acknowledged. Italy, champions of the Eurocup in 1968, is in Group A together with Turkey, Switzerland and Wales and will play their three games at the Olympic in Rome before 16,000 spectators. “We have to be humble, praise gives us pleasure, but we must be focused,” he said.