Bonucci returns to Serie A at a top club in January: Bomb transfer market

Leonardo Bonucci returns to Serie A? The transfer market hypothesis is sensational. An indiscretion that brings the former Juventus defender back to Italy. Not in black and white Turin. But in a top club. Here's the backstory.

Leonardo Bonucci could once again be one of the stars in our Serie A in January. According to what Corriere dello Sport reports, in fact the Italian defender moved to Union Berlin in the summer it is an idea of ​​​​Roma's transfer market. The Giallorossi are looking for a reinforcement for the rearguard in January, given theSmalling's injury and N'Dicka's call-up for the Africa Cup of Nations. According to the sports newspaper directed by Ivan Zazzaroni, the former Juventus player would be a suitable profile because he would not need settling in and has the necessary experience for a rapid integration.

With the Union Berlin shirt, 36-year-old Leonardo Bonucci has so far made 9 appearances in the league and cups, for a total of 701 minutes. The move to Germany for him, as he recently told Marca, “was a big change in my life, here I am alone” referring to his family, who remained in Turin. The alternatives to Bonucci? Arthur Theate, former Roma and now at Rennes, and Pablo Marì, that Monza would only sell for four million euros while Tiago Pinto wants to conclude a loan deal. Also on the list is Oumar Solet, born in 2000 from Salibrugo, who has decided not to renew his contract expiring in 2025

