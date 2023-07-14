The decision communicated by Juventus to Leonardo Bonucci clears the field of doubts, reconstructions that are not always truthful and any type of more or less correct interpretation. The now ex-captain ends his adventure in black and white a year before the end of his contract: the cynical, cold, ruthless management returns to being that of a Juve that historically has always put the fans in order – becoming recognize – thanks to this modus operandi. With Bonucci’s farewell, the era of the glorious BBC ended, formed for almost a decade by Leonardo together with Barzagli and Chiellini. On social media, several thanks to the defender.