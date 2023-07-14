Leonardo Bonucci (photo Lapresse) out of the squad, but he’s not the only Juventus player out of the technical project

Bonucci out of squad, goodbye to Juventus: where can Leonardo go (so as not to lose the national team)

Leonardo Bonucci he’s not the only player out of the squad or out of the league’s plans Juventus (the new Juventus captain in the meantime will be Danilo). But let’s go in order: the Juventus sporting director Giuntoli and his right arm Manna they flew to Tuscany to inform the defender personally of the decision that the company took against them. The former Milan player will still show up at Continassa on Monday to answer the call-up but he won’t train with the group, nor will he leave for the US tour. At this point Bonucci could decide to leave Juventus by the summer: in a year there will be the European Championships and Leo does not want to miss the chance to defend the title won with the Italy shirt at Wembley in 2021 (moreover with the 1-1 goal in the final against England scored by him, then the triumph on penalties for the Mancini team). Some market rumors have associated him with Newcastle, for days there has been talk of Sampdoria (but the blucerchiati are in Serie B).



Juventus, McKennie out of squad

But outside there is also pink Weston McKennie: the midfielder is no longer part of the technical project and he too, like Bonucci, will train separately once he arrives in Turin without leaving for the tour in the United States. Galatasaray survey for the 24-year-old American returning from his loan to Leeds.

Juventus, the other players out of the project

Even the defender is not enough outside the technical project Luca Pellegrinithe Swiss midfielder Zakaria (negotiation with West Ham: price set by the Bianconeri at 20 million, the offer stops at 15), the Brazilian Arthur (returned from loan to Liverpool where he was on the edge of Klopp’s squad: Fiorentina survey for the former Barcelona player) and the Croatian striker Marko Pjaca (in the last year of the contract).

Vlahovic, Juventus-Psg: negotiation ready to heat up

Forehead Vlakhovic. The PSG he has made the first contacts with Dusan’s entourage and must hire a strong striker regardless of the possible sale of Mbappé (to Real Madrid) and is meditating on the first offer to present to the Juventus club which values ​​the striker taken for a year at 80 million and a half ago from Fiorentina. At the window the Chelsea: he has to take a centre-forward, Vlahovic is a name on the list but first we need to close the sale of Lukaku (close to the white smoke with Inter) and understand what budget to then pour on the first striker.

