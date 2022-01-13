There is no Inter-Juve without controversy, and yesterday, in which the nerazzurri they raised the Super Cup from Italy was no exception. One of the viral images after the game she starred Leonardo Bonucci. Juve defender I was going to jump to the field a few moments from the end of extra time, just to participate in the penalty shoot-out. Allegri had asked his players to they committed a fault or that they will throw the ball out to do change possible, but the last play ended with Alex Sandro’s failure and Alexis Sánchez’s decisive goal. Just as the interisti celebrated the triumph, however, the cameras They focused on an enraged Bonucci facing and pushing a rival. The Juventine defender argued animatedly with Cristiano Mozzillo, Inter manager, who was also celebrating his team’s goal, something that bothered the Nazionale center-back. The tough face to face lasted a few seconds, but it went viral right away and those images could have disciplinary consequences for the Italian.