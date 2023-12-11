Bonucci, messages of love to Juventus

Farewell to Juventus? “Everyone knew what my desire was, but I live this moment with serenity and maturity. Today I am more serene, less angry about what happened this summer – explains Leonardo Bonucci in an interview with Marca – We need to move forward, look forward . My past at Juve was wonderful. I wanted to end my career at Juventus. It can't go like this. I am confident that I have always given my best, I have always sought the best for the team. Every week I talk to many of my former colleagues. This shows that I was an important person in the locker room: friendship with the veterans and reference for the young people.”

Will Bonucci return to Juventus one day? The Union Berlin defender confesses: “It's one of my goals. I want to be a coach and if I could become one of the elite, Juve is one of the clubs I'd like to coach.”

“Juventus is a crucial part of my life. I am grateful to Andrea Agnelli, Marotta, Paratici, Nedved, a silent reference. And to the coach who changed me the most and helped me grow: Antonio Conte”, Bonucci underlines. On his move to Union Berlin in the summer he explains: “It was a big change in my life. I'm alone, my family lives in Turin. The first month and a half was difficult. I found myself alone in a city totally unknown to me. Little by little I learned to know people, places , a good group in the team… Everything is easier now.” But now “I can say that I'm fine, I'm happy, I'm enjoying this experience. And the hope that with last Saturday's victory we will achieve the objectives we set ourselves at the beginning of the season. The path has been complicated, but in football you don't have to never say never”.

What is Bonucci missing from this experience in Germany with Union Berlin? “Easy! My family. I miss Italy a lot, the one I have always had and experienced. But in life it is necessary to ask doubts and have the courage to face new experiences. But yes, what I miss most is the family part, seeing my children and my wife every day. Daily life in Turin”.

Bonucci: “I was close to Real Madrid”

Leonardo Bonucci also told some background on the transfer market: “I was very close to moving to Real Madrid. It was the summer of 2017 after the final lost in Cardiff. They talked a lot with my agent but then it didn't end because they were looking for a younger player and not a thirty-year-old. It was nice despite it going like this because I have great admiration for the club as well as affection and respect.” And then he continued: “It's one of the biggest clubs in the world, it would have been a dream and then they have a great maestro on the bench, Ancelotti“. On the Italian coach of the Blancos: “He is an example if you want to be a coach. I wasn't lucky enough to be coached, but I heard many players speak very well. I saw him more closely at Napoli and I think we can learn a lot with him. When you win for 20 years it can never be a coincidence, in addition to this there is also great human value. That's the greatness of him.”

Chiellini retires from football. Future at Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini leaves football according to what Calciomercato.com anticipates. The former Juventus star (with whom he won 9 consecutive championships, playing 561 games and scoring 36 goals) retires after the final lost with his Los Angeles FC against the Columbus Crew which took away the joy of the MLS title from the Californians . “It could have been my last match… I'll take a few more days to reflect and decide,” he said after the defeat.

It goes without saying that sooner or later Chiellini could return to Juve: 'I see Juventus in my future. I don't know in what role, but it's a place where I've spent almost half my life,” the words spoken to The Athletic recently. According to calciomercato.com “the soon to be forty year old should spend another semester in Los Angeles with his family to rest and recharge his batteries before embarking on his next adventure. For him, now, after saying goodbye to playing football, a new page is opening of his career which will always be linked to football and the club of his heart. Giorgio aims to give his contribution behind the desk in Juve's corporate organization chart but to date there have been no contacts with the club yet.”

