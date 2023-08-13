Fiorentina is looking for a defender, Leonardo Bonucci is looking for a team, Juventus is trying to get rid of a problem and the Viola managers had lunch in Versilia with the player (pitched by ‘Il Tempo’). In math 1+1 always equals two and putting it this way the ending of the story would seem written. In the transfer market, on the other hand, everything is valid and even the axioms become doubtful. This is why it is worth following this story above all with curiosity.

SITUATION

—

Fiorentina currently have 4 central defenders in their squad: Milenkovic, Quarta, Ranieri and Mina. In the summer Igor left for 20 million euros (17 + 3d bonus) and Colombian Yerry Mina arrived on a free transfer. The common feeling remains the search for another centre-back to add even if the identikit has always led to a left-handed defender. The name of Bonucci had already been compared to Fiorentina a few weeks ago, the reaction of the square, not particularly enthusiastic given the black and white matrix of the defender, however had dismissed all the rumors. The photo turns the spotlight back on the situation also because Bonucci would be attracted by the idea of ​​playing (at least) one season in viola. With the possibility of treading European fields (Fiorentina in the Conference playoffs), bringing experience to team mates and reducing the salary which now amounts to 3.5 million for the last year of the contract in black and white. It is worth remembering that relations between Commisso’s club and the footballer’s historic agent, Alessandro Lucci, are very good. In this historical period of the year it is difficult to extricate oneself from simple summer flirtations such as a lunch with friends or negotiations capable not only of taking off but also of concluding. In this case, however, it will not take long as the market closes in just over two weeks. All that remains is to wait.