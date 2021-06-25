The blue captain on the eve of the eighth final against Austria: “We want to give our fans a joy”

Leonardo Bonucci’s European Championship has so far been of a high level: more than one international newspaper has included him in the ideal formation of the group stage, the pivot of a defense that is still undefeated. Blue captain in the absence of Chiellini (Giorgio is there but he will not leave in the starting position), he has the honors and duties of the role. With a rather awkward task, on the eve of the eighth final against Austria: to explain the position of the national team players on kneeling or not, in homage to the “Black lives matter” campaign, before kick-off. “When we go back to the hotel we will have a meeting – he announced at Wembley at a press conference -. There we will all decide together how to behave tomorrow, as it should have happened even before the match against Wales, and whether to make a request to our federation about it”.

Respect and details – “We have the utmost respect for Austria, they have the freshness and ability to play a great game – continues the blue central -. Arnautovic says he is not afraid of us? It’s good to say. We have never said that we feel superior to anyone. the path taken with Mancini shows that it is right, he took away the pressure and followed what he told us. On our part there is the desire to continue like this, the fundamental element is the group. The one plus one who does not a sum but a bigger one. We are confident, even if we cannot let our guard down against anyone. Tomorrow we must be very attentive to the details, we will respect Austria but we must play our game and read the various moments of the match well. joy to our fans.

One step above – Still on the opponents of tomorrow: “Austria have a very ‘German’ way of playing, aggression on the loose ball, high pace, forward pressure. I think it is a step higher than the three national teams we have faced so far”.

June 25, 2021 (change June 25, 2021 | 9:07 pm) © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...