Bonucci-Juventus, Union Berlin pressing

Union Berlin after Gosens from Inter (who took Carlos Augusto with the money from the sale) is pressing to bring Leonardo Bonucci to the Bundesliga. The Juventus defender will have to give the German club an answer in the next few hours, but, surprisingly, the possibility of staying in Serie A appears for him. Indeed, it re-checks.

Bonucci, Lazio ready to give the Juventus defender to Sarri

Lazio could dress Leonardo Bonucci in biancoceleste. There had been talks about it in recent weeks, but then the negotiations had not taken off. Now, however, the new acceleration: his former coach Maurizio Sarri would want him back to reinforce the defense of the Capitoline team: a player of charisma and experience is needed, even more so considering that Lazio will also have to play in the Champions League this year.

Contacts between the parties have intensified in recent days. It should be remembered that Juventus and Lazio are talking to each other these days also to perfect the double negotiation that will bring the full-back to Rome Luca Pellegrini and the midfielder Nicholas Rovella (fresh from the excellent season on loan at Monza).

