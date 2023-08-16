Bonucci, Juventus replies to the Italian Footballers’ Association: all rights are guaranteed to all of our members

Juventus Football Club “strongly reiterates the correctness of its actions towards all registered players who are fully recognized and guaranteed all rights provided for by the collective agreement for the category”. This is the position on the Bonucci case expressed in a note from the Juventus club.

“Juventus is also ready, in the hypothesis in which this becomes necessary, to defend the full legitimacy of its behavior in the competent offices”.

Juventus Football Club “it is hoped that the problem of defining a correct balance between the rights of players and the needs of clubs can be definitively addressed and resolved as part of the negotiation of the new Collective Agreement between the Aic and the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A which will take place in view of the 2024/25 football season”.

