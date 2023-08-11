The temperature between Leonardo Bonucci and Juventus is increasingly high. In recent days, the lawyer of the now former Juventus captain has “warned” the top management of Continassa, sending a pec with which he requests the reinstatement of the defender in Allegri’s squad. The response was almost immediate: the club made a technical choice and believes it is providing the player with the best training conditions. So no second thoughts, despite the legal initiative.

Bonucci’s move serves to crystallize his situation. In fact, with this step at a later time, he can sue Juve before the arbitration panel. He could also obtain the termination of the contract (he is linked for another season with a salary of 6 million net), but it is more plausible that he will ask for compensation which, in his case, can exceed 2 million euros. This faculty is established in the collective agreement of Serie A players which tends to protect registered players who end up outside the team-group. The rules do not go into the merits of the technical choices, but tend to guarantee preparation with the rest of the squad. Right now, however, Bonucci trains at different times from those of the first team together with the other redundant players. In short, his intent to have a chance to end his career with the colors that brought him so high is clear. Also for this reason his bitterness prevails. This can also be deduced from reading the post with which he greeted the fans after Wednesday’s friendly match at the Allianz Stadium, which he followed in the stands, right behind Max Allegri’s bench: “Today’s reality continues to teach me how much the love and affection can reach beyond imposed situations”. A very delicate phase of an already tormented story opens. Such an excellent home separate obviously makes noise, even if Juventus believe they have applied the same criteria with Bonucci as they did with their colleagues who were left out of the technical project.