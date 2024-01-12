Leonardo Bonucci (photo Lapresse) is out of the squad, but he is not the only Juventus player out of the technical project

HyperTennis makes use of two new partners: the former Juve player Bonucci and the tennis player Golubev enter the membership list with two capital increases

Two new important members, a footballer and a tennis player, however Andrea Candussofrom Turin, 46 years old, the racket stringer of Jannik Sinner which allowed him to beat the world number 1 Novak Djokovic.

However, Candusso is also the founder of HyperTennis srla spinoff startup from the Polytechnic of Turin that uses artificial intelligence to study the rackets and the technical gestures of the players. So a few weeks ago in the capital of Hypertennis the former Juventus footballer entered Leonardo Bonucci and the Russian tennis player Andrey Golubev with shares of 12.6% and 2% respectively.

The two new shareholders (the first remains Candusso holder of 47.2%) made their debut in the shareholders' register by subscribing to the first part of a capital increase of 231 thousand euros closed on December 31st while one is expected second recapitalization of 168 thousand euros which will end at the end of next June.

Hypertennis thanks to a system of cameras and sensors tied to the tennis player's wrist, it collects information which is reprocessed in a black box artificial intelligence to prepare the best racket setup with a certain distributed weight and a certain tuning.

