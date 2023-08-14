The Juve defender out of pink and the Viola ds were caught at the same table. The club has denied negotiations. And for Leo the foreign track opens up

Marco Guidi Giovanni Sardelli

Put the now former Juventus captain out of the squad at lunch with the Fiorentina manager on a hot summer day. Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Pradé got pinched yesterday in a well-known restaurant on the beach in Forte dei Marmi, where the defender usually relaxes on vacation. Open up heaven. Making one plus one in the transfer market comes naturally, even if it doesn’t always make two. Of course, Bonucci is not experiencing a simple situation at Juve. He trains alone, away from his teammates, at separate times or places. We are at loggerheads, with Leo who has already made known to the Juventus club his intention to appeal to the arbitration board: he wants reinstatement, he made it known with a formal notice from his lawyer, sent back to the sender by the Turin club. Returning to Juve in all respects remains his priority today, but it is normal to listen to other suitors. Like Ajax in recent weeks or Union Berlin, who make the Champions League and could be of interest these days (offer of 2 million gross). And who knows, maybe the Viola in the future after a recent meeting, even if from Florence they hastened to deny it. See also Chelsea reactivates its interest in signing Dembélé

the quotation mark — Despite the arrival of free agent Yerry Mina, Fiorentina are looking for a central defender to complete the department made up for the rest of Milenkovic, Ranieri and Quarta: with the Argentine however not certain to stay. Hence the request for information sent a few weeks ago to Bonucci’s address through the historic agent, Alessandro Lucci, who has always had an excellent relationship with the Viola. Having recorded this, we went further also because the technical request would actually be to take a left-footed defender to be the starter next to Milenkovic. Certainly seeing Pradè at lunch with the footballer raised the radio market antennas even if the location certainly not hidden from prying eyes could hardly suggest a real acceleration. Which in fact there was not as confirmed by all the parties involved. For the violating club, the fact does not even exist, so much so as to officially deny the thing with a quotation mark from Pradè himself. “Today I was at lunch in Forte dei Marmi with my family and among the many people I also met Leonardo Bonucci. The meeting was absolutely casual and there is no negotiation at stake”. See also eFootball 2022: still excuses for the 1.0 update, the case of rewards

the square — Words that reassured the lily people, who already had no intention of seeing the defender in Florence when the first rumors about the Fiorentina-Bonucci match came out, considering the black and white matrix that characterized the centre-back’s career. In short, lunch yes contract no, at least this is the purple version. Leo Bonucci will enjoy mid-August in Tuscany, then he will resume training as a redundant at Juve, hoping that the timing of the arbitration panel will not be too long. The decision on his future will depend on the outcome of the appeal. Meanwhile, the defender also denied other rumors on Instagram, according to which Mancini’s farewell to the national team would also be linked to a technical role proposed to Leo by the FIGC. See also "Legend" Perez: because Verstappen's standard bearer was decisive in the World Cup